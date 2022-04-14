PML-N condemns manhandling of journalists in PTI meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakstan Muslim League-Nawaz's MPA Sobia Shahid on Thursday strongly condemned the manhandling of journalists in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public meeting.

The member of provincial assembly (MPA), in a statement, said dozens of people had been martyred in Peshawar during last few days, but PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not bother to visit the city.

But soon after his ouster from power corridors, he rushed to the city.

Sobia Shahid said instead of using unparliamentary language against others, the PTI leader should better retrospect. He did not speak a single word about the performance of his government at the public meeting, she added.