UrduPoint.com

PML-N Condemns Manhandling Of Journalists In PTI Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:02 PM

PML-N condemns manhandling of journalists in PTI meeting

Pakstan Muslim League-Nawaz's MPA Sobia Shahid on Thursday strongly condemned the manhandling of journalists in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakstan Muslim League-Nawaz's MPA Sobia Shahid on Thursday strongly condemned the manhandling of journalists in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public meeting.

The member of provincial assembly (MPA), in a statement, said dozens of people had been martyred in Peshawar during last few days, but PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not bother to visit the city.

But soon after his ouster from power corridors, he rushed to the city.

Sobia Shahid said instead of using unparliamentary language against others, the PTI leader should better retrospect. He did not speak a single word about the performance of his government at the public meeting, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Visit Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expe ..

Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expectations Over Ukrainian Confli ..

26 seconds ago
 Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victim ..

Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victims' protest

28 seconds ago
 US Consumer Confidence Jumps as Fuel Prices Come O ..

US Consumer Confidence Jumps as Fuel Prices Come Off Highs - UMich Survey

29 seconds ago
 Ukraine's 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on ..

Ukraine's 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

32 seconds ago
 BZU wins Inter-collegiate gymnastics championship

BZU wins Inter-collegiate gymnastics championship

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister attends father's death annive ..

Sindh Chief Minister attends father's death anniversary at ancestral village

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.