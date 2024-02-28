PML-N condemns PTI workers' attack on female MPA in assembly hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The provincial spokesman of PML-N Ikhtiar Wali on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack by PTI workers on a female MPA of the party in the assembly hall.

In a press statement issued here, he said PTI workers gave a demonstration of their filthy training on the first day of assembly session.

The nominated Chief Minister of the province had invited all the goons in the assembly hall, he remarked.

The female member, Sobia Shahid, was disrespected while the sanctity of the house was also violated, he added.

Wali demanded of the speaker to take notice of the attack on the elected member.

APP/adi-ash