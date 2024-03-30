PML-N Confident Of Senate Election Victory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed his confidence on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the upcoming Senate elections
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed his confidence on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the upcoming Senate elections.
In a meeting with Punjab Assembly members here, he pledged to prioritise welfare of people and emphasised the party's dedication to serve people under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.
The meeting focused on strategies for the technocrat, minority, and women-specific Senate elections.
Present in the meeting were Abida Bashir, Qudsia Batool, Shazia Rizwan, Uzma Jabeen, Salma Butt, Ishrat Ashraf, Amna Parveen, Zeba Ghafoor, Shahrabano, Shaughta Faisal, Uzma Butt, Maria Talal, and Rahat Afza.
Recent Stories
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering
Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development
Football: English Premier League results
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'
Football: English Premier League table
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations
CTP issued traffic plan for Youme Ali (AS)
Woman killed, three hurt in road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings5 minutes ago
-
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering5 minutes ago
-
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development5 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'8 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change8 minutes ago
-
Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations8 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic plan for Youme Ali (AS)4 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, three hurt in road mishap4 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture expresses dis-satisfaction over poor arrangement at Fair Price Shop4 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday29 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house29 minutes ago
-
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters29 minutes ago