PML-N Confident Of Senate Election Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed his confidence on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the upcoming Senate elections

In a meeting with Punjab Assembly members here, he pledged to prioritise welfare of people and emphasised the party's dedication to serve people under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a meeting with Punjab Assembly members here, he pledged to prioritise welfare of people and emphasised the party's dedication to serve people under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting focused on strategies for the technocrat, minority, and women-specific Senate elections.

Present in the meeting were Abida Bashir, Qudsia Batool, Shazia Rizwan, Uzma Jabeen, Salma Butt, Ishrat Ashraf, Amna Parveen, Zeba Ghafoor, Shahrabano, Shaughta Faisal, Uzma Butt, Maria Talal, and Rahat Afza.

