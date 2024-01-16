PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday stated that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in the upcoming general elections and resume its development trajectory from 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday stated that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in the upcoming general elections and resume its development trajectory from 2017.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his belief that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will focus to steering the country towards progress, he added.