PML-N Confident Of Victory In 2024 Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday stated that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in the upcoming general elections and resume its development trajectory from 2017
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday stated that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in the upcoming general elections and resume its development trajectory from 2017.
Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his belief that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will focus to steering the country towards progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Amb ..
Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s preparations3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations16 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari16 minutes ago
-
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"16 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Ambassador of Azerbaija ..15 minutes ago
-
Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional16 minutes ago
-
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement1 hour ago
-
Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged1 hour ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers1 hour ago
-
Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university1 hour ago