Open Menu

PML-N Confident Of Victory In 2024 Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 10:54 PM

PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday stated that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in the upcoming general elections and resume its development trajectory from 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday stated that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in the upcoming general elections and resume its development trajectory from 2017.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his belief that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will focus to steering the country towards progress, he added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress 2017 From

Recent Stories

Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: ..

Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great ..

Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan vis ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..

3 minutes ago
 Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert

Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations

14 minutes ago
 Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havo ..

Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc

16 minutes ago
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral r ..

Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations

16 minutes ago
 Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East ..

Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty

15 minutes ago
 Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar c ..

Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari

16 minutes ago
 Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 202 ..

Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience ..

Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Amb ..

15 minutes ago
 Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes fun ..

Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan