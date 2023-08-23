PML-N constitutes 7-member delegation for ECP electoral procedure consultation

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has constituted a seven-member team to engage in discussions with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding consultations on electoral procedures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has constituted a seven-member team to engage in discussions with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding consultations on electoral procedures.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party's Secretary of Information, said the Election Commission Secretary has officially invited the Pakistan Muslim League (N) for discussions on electoral procedures, which are scheduled for August 25 at 11 a.m.

Comprising seven members, the delegation includes Ahsan Iqbal, the Secretary General of PML-N, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Engineer Amir Maqam (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Presidents respectively), and Attaullah Tarar, Deputy Secretary General will visit ECP on Friday for consultations.