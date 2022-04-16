PML-N constitutes committee of political parties for new Cabinet: Rana Sanaullah

President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Punjab province Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that a committee of political parties had been set up for seeking opinion for running new Cabinet in a proper manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Punjab province Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that a committee of political parties had been set up for seeking opinion for running new Cabinet in a proper manner.

We have completed 80 percent work on new Cabinet to run the government affairs smoothly, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are in consultation with allied party leaders for announcing the Cabinet members shortly, he said.

Commenting on distribution of portfolio for the members of Cabinet, he said, the political parties are united with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N. He said, all the coalition partners have expressed full support for development of Pakistan.

He made it clear that members of political parties are not interested in any special seat in the Cabinet but they have shown great desire for working together.