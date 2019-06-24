UrduPoint.com
PML-N Contains Shehbaz League And Nawaz League: Claims Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:42 PM

PML-N contains Shehbaz League and Nawaz League: claims Sheikh Rashid

Following a new debate on the usage of word selected' in the National Assembly (NA) for the premier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has termed it "inappropriate" to call elected prime minister "a selected one

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Following a new debate on the usage of word selected' in the National Assembly (NA) for the premier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has termed it "inappropriate" to call elected prime minister "a selected one.""Shehbaz Sharif's and my mother party is the same We have never changed our party," he said, adding that there two parties in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)."The one is Shehbaz League, and the other is Nawaz League They don't have the guts to hold a sit-in for 126 days," he went on to say.

The railways minister said that PPP leader Khurshid Shah has said to make Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman understand that an elected representative should not be called selected'.Furthermore, regarding the government's reforms in the state institutions, Rashid said the government was determined to improve all institutions, and an attempt has been made to reduce the deficit by Rs3 to 4 billion.He said the rates of tickets were increased following a spike in prices of crude oil.

"1.7 million liter of oil has been saved and 34 trains were made functional."

