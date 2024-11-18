PML-N Coordinator Vows To Strengthen Political Activities In KPK
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Youth Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) chapter, Idrees Sagar, on Monday, vowed to strengthen political activities to counter evolving strategies of opponents at the province
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Youth Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) chapter, Idrees Sagar, on Monday, vowed to strengthen political activities to counter evolving strategies of opponents at the province.
During a press conference here, Sagar stressed the need to empower youth, proposing modern strategies for organizing efforts across all districts in the KPK, said Sagar urging the importance of unity among party workers.
He emphasized bridging the political gap between top leadership and party workers performing at gross root levels. The party should work on an inclusive approach to strengthen the political influence.
Sagar, in his closing remarks, suggested considering Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on any appropriate position at the government level due to his devotion to the party for over three decades.
He was optimistic that his leadership skills always united the members under one umbrella.
Recent Stories
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee
Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians
KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from 21st
Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmir
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases
AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public mee ..
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference4 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee1 minute ago
-
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases1 minute ago
-
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh1 minute ago
-
Sindh government committed to economic growth and farmer’s prosperity: Qasim Naveed Qamar59 seconds ago
-
LG Minister to digitize accounts of local bodies1 minute ago
-
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock2 hours ago
-
2 brothers killed in Jamrud2 hours ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption2 hours ago
-
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers2 hours ago
-
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir2 hours ago
-
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta2 hours ago