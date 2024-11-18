PML-N coordinator vows to strengthen political activities in KPK

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Youth Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) chapter, Idrees Sagar, on Monday, vowed to strengthen political activities to counter evolving strategies of opponents at the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Youth Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) chapter, Idrees Sagar, on Monday, vowed to strengthen political activities to counter evolving strategies of opponents at the province.

During a press conference here, Sagar stressed the need to empower youth, proposing modern strategies for organizing efforts across all districts in the KPK, said Sagar urging the importance of unity among party workers.

He emphasized bridging the political gap between top leadership and party workers performing at gross root levels. The party should work on an inclusive approach to strengthen the political influence.

Sagar, in his closing remarks, suggested considering Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on any appropriate position at the government level due to his devotion to the party for over three decades.

He was optimistic that his leadership skills always united the members under one umbrella.