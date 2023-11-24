PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) corner meeting was held on Friday in Mani Khel area of Dara Adam Khel, Kohat.

PML-N candidate in NA 35 Senator Abbas Khan Afridi delivered a speech unfolding the election manifesto in front of a large number of PML-N supporters and local leadership.

On the occasion Haji Kamal Khan of Mani Khel announced his full support to the PML-N candidate Abbas Afridi.

