PML (N) Corner Meeting Held In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) corner meeting was held on Friday in Mani Khel area of Dara Adam Khel, Kohat.
PML-N candidate in NA 35 Senator Abbas Khan Afridi delivered a speech unfolding the election manifesto in front of a large number of PML-N supporters and local leadership.
On the occasion Haji Kamal Khan of Mani Khel announced his full support to the PML-N candidate Abbas Afridi.
APP/azq/378