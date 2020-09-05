PML-N could escape division if Nawaz Sharif returns on Sept 10, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says that Maryam Nawaz has realized that she will never be allowed travel abroad, and therefore, the whole scene of hurling stones outside NAB office was created.

Sheikh Rasheed said that there would be improvement in their politics if Nawaz Sharif returned on Sept 10.

“N-League will b safe from division if Nawaz Sharif returns,” he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Railways Minister said that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif both were permanently out from the politics. He said Imran Khan was the only politician now who was fit for politics at both internal and external fronts. They both destroyed the economy and Imran Khan would bring it back on the right track, he added.

“Politics is now confined only to the PML-N leaders’ homes,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He also said that APC was not in sight so far, pointing out that PML_N and PPP would not resign from the parliament. He also talked about Maryam Nawaz Sharif that she had realized that she would not be allowed travel abroad at any cost.

Sheikh Rasheed said: “The stones were also hurled at her when she had knew that there was no chance to escape the country,”.

ML-1 tender will be held on Sept 12 while provision of wheat was also tasked to Pakistan Railways.

Talking about the PM’s visit to Karachi, Sheikh Rasheed said that there were many expectation attached to his visit.

“Many issues of Karachi will be discussed and resolved,” said the railways minister, adding that the government was well-aware of the problems of the Karachi.