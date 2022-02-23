UrduPoint.com

PML-N Creating Fuss Over Peca Act For Being Forefront In Spreading 'fake News': Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PML-N creating fuss over Peca Act for being forefront in spreading 'fake news': Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was creating a fuss over Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) as its leaders have been at the forefront of spreading 'fake news'.

The Minister in his response to PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb's press conference said it was habit of her party to spread false and misleading information among public for their vested interests.

He said the PML-N instead of doing a positive politics always slandered the politicians.

He said the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was extending his cooperation with PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari to save his ill gotten money.

The nation gave huge mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018, he said adding that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf government would complete its constitutional term.

He said since PTI came to power opposition was busy in making ploy to oust the government but it failed.

The multi-party opposition alliance has become dysfunctional as its leaders were taking decisions outside the PDM, he added.

He asked Shehbaz Sharif being guarantor of Nawaz Sharif he should bring his brother back which was healthy and performing business activities in London.

Shehbaz Sharif is vibrant for 'Misaq e Corruption' and seeking a concession like NRO.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a loud and clear message to hold accountability against those who created fake accounts, looted the national wealth and laundered the money abroad.

He asked Shehbaz to stop dreaming of power as he was destined to Adiala Jail.

Minister of State said since January 1, 2019, some 244,930 complaints of various cyber crimes were received.

He said there was a dire need for effective legal protection and security for the society against the proliferation of news and unrelated social media items.

