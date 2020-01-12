PML-N creating hurdles in creation of South Punjab province: PTI leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Muhammad Shafiq Arain said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was serious in fulfilment of its promise of creation of South Punjab district and the decision to set up a secretariat in Multan was a right step towards realization of that goal.

In a exclusive interview with APP here he said as the PTI did not have required two- third majority in the Parliament, so it had to seek support of opposition parties on the issue.

He lamented that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had started creating hurdles by demanding Bahawalpur province.

To a question, he said PTI government would spend Rupee three billion to convert Bahawalpur- Multan road into a dual carriageway to facilitate people of the districts of Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

He said a regional campus of Bahawalpur University would be set up in Lodhran and for the purpose land has been identified and construction of its building would start soon.

Moreover, he said a 40 km road was being constructed to link Lodhran with Motorway network. Furthermore he said a PC-1 for construction of two flyovers in Lodhran have been prepared to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

About his political journey, he said he joined politics in 2000 and became Tehsil Nazim in 2002 and returned to National Assembly as Member National Assembly in 2008 elections.

He said he joined PTI in 2016 and won a seat in 2018 elections from Lodhran.

/395