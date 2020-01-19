PML-N creating hurdles in creation of South Punjab province: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Muhammad Shafiq Arain said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was serious in fulfillment of its promise of creation of South Punjab district and the decision to set up a secretariat in Multan was a right step towards realization of that goal.

In a exclusive interview with APP here he said that as the PTI did not have required two- third majority in the Parliament, so it had to seek support of opposition parties on the issue.

He lamented that PML- N had started creating hurdles by demanding Bahawalpur province.

To a question, he said that the PTI government would spend Rs 3 billion to convert Bahawalpur- Multan road into a dual carriageway to facilitate the people of the districts of Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

He said that a regional campus of Bahawalpur University would be set up in Lodhran and for this purpose land has been identified and construction of its building would start soon.

Moreover he said that a 40 km road was being conducted to link Lodhran with Motorway network. Furthermore he said that PC-1 for construction of two flyovers in Lodhran have been prepared to smoothen flow of traffic in the city.

About his political journey, he said he started politics in 2000 and became Tehsil Nazim in 2002 and returned to National Assembly as MNA in 2008 elections. He said he joined PTI in 2016 and won 2018 on its ticket from Lodhran.

