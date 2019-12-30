UrduPoint.com
PML-N Criticism On Shelters Is Evidence Of Its Being Anti Poor Party: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:36 PM

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said criticism on shelters by PML-N is evidence of its being anti poor party

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said criticism on shelters by PML-N is evidence of its being anti poor party.She said in a tweet " Availability of shelter for homeless persons in severe cold weather is manifestation of realization by Imran Khan of their woes and problems.

Unwarranted criticism for shelters by spokespersons of PML-N is anti poor act. They should criticise cosy shelters at London rather than shelters of frosty weather stricken poor masses.She said " the foundation of Naya Pakistan has been laid on Ahsas.

State is discharging its obligation by providing shelters and food to homeless persons. Uplift and well being of humanity is motive of life of Imran Khan.She held leadership of plunderers League (Lootera league) is enjoying their life in posh palaces of Avenfield by making Pakistanis poor and homeless.

On the other hand Imran Khan is taking steps all the time for welfare of poor and marginalized sections of society, she added.She alleged Sharifain always thought about their own selves and their off springs while Imran Khan has launched struggle for the bright future of the children of the nation.

