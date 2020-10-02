UrduPoint.com
PML-N CWC Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

PML-N CWC meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was held at Model Town here on Thursday.

A number of party workers including senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Zuabir and others attended the meeting while PML-N Qauid Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar participated through video link from London.

Addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif claimed that the PML-N government had put the country on the path to progress and development as a number of mega projects were launched and completed successfully during his tenure as the prime minister.

He said the PML-N government installed power projects, eradicated terrorism, the economy was showing progress, and poverty was diminishing.

PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and others also addressed the meeting.

