PML-N Decides To Back Legislation On Extension Of Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:11 PM

PTI has prepared a bill for amendment in the Army laws for extension of Chief of Army Staff and for appointment of Joint Chief of Staff.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the major opposition party, decided to unconditionally back legislation in Army Act for extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday

The sources said the PML-N would not oppose the amendment in the matter as the party’s parliamentary members were instructed by the leadership for full support to PTI on the subject matter as and when the bill is tabled in the parliament by the government.

“The position of COAS should not become controversial at any cost,” said the PML-N leaders to their parliamentary leaders.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI has prepared a new bill under which the powers to decide extension of Army Chief will remain with the Federal government and tenure of any army chief will be for three years which could be extended for another three years, said Amendment Bill prepared by the PTI’s government for legislation on Army Act here on Thursday.

“The appointment and extension of Army Chief will be made by President on recommendation of Prime Minister under new amendment,” said the new bill which is will be tabled before the National Assembly on Friday (tomorrow).

Under the new proposed amendment, the retirement will not be made on the basis of age while Joint Chief of Staff will be appointed from Army, Navy and Air Force by the President on the advice of Prime Minister.

The government sources said that no objection was raised from the opposition parties on the matter of extension of Army Chief.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan hinted that the government was lobbying for legislation on extension of Army Chief.

While referring to the bill regarding extension in tenure of Army Chief, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the opposition parties to play their role for dignity and respect of the national security institutions.

“The executive order of the Prime Minister has been sent to the parliament and I hope the parliament will resolve this issue for the future to come,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan. She said the institutions of national security sacrificed a lot for the security of the nation.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Islamabad.

She pointed out that the government is making efforts to ensure “easy investment” for business in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is changing now and its position is getting strong in the region,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad here on Thursday. She stated the government was taking steps to ensure smooth ways for “easy investment” for “easy business” in Pakistan.

“We are welcoming foreign investment with open heart,” she further stated. She said that 2020 will be the year of public welfare and the government would take steps to benefit the common citizens. Pakistan, she said, was going to the right direction. She also lauded the role of Overseas Pakistanis saying that they are committed to make Pakistan prosper.

She further said that meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

