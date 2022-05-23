UrduPoint.com

PML-N Decides To Complete Constitutional Tenure: Talal Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 11:39 PM

PML-N decides to complete constitutional tenure: Talal Chaudhry

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the government had decided to complete its constitutional tenure with the assistance of its allied political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the government had decided to complete its constitutional tenure with the assistance of its allied political parties.

The decision was taken during the meeting with its collation parties for completion of formal tenure, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N was a popular political party among the people and it was not afraid from elections as it was fighting for sovereignty of the country.

Talal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had destroyed the national economy by its redundant policies but the incumbent government would not put the burden on the masses of PTI's incompetency and failure.

He said the government was making all out efforts to put the country on right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

All the national institutions should work jointly for running the national affairs smoothly and development of the country as well, he addedReplying to a question, he said no one was above the law and if any body try to violate the law during the PTI's long march then law would take its course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Turkish Lira Talal Chaudhry Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send T ..

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send Troops to Protect Taiwan

7 seconds ago
 Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops ..

Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops to Ukraine, Decision Falls on ..

9 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in F ..

IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad

11 seconds ago
 Accused of abducted girl case arrested

Accused of abducted girl case arrested

12 seconds ago
 12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Pun ..

12 killed, 1,130 injured in 1,057 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to misuse social media: Mar ..

Nobody will be allowed to misuse social media: Marriyum Aurangzeb

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.