PML-N decides to complete constitutional tenure: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the government had decided to complete its constitutional tenure with the assistance of its allied political parties.

The decision was taken during the meeting with its collation parties for completion of formal tenure, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N was a popular political party among the people and it was not afraid from elections as it was fighting for sovereignty of the country.

Talal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had destroyed the national economy by its redundant policies but the incumbent government would not put the burden on the masses of PTI's incompetency and failure.

He said the government was making all out efforts to put the country on right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

All the national institutions should work jointly for running the national affairs smoothly and development of the country as well, he addedReplying to a question, he said no one was above the law and if any body try to violate the law during the PTI's long march then law would take its course.