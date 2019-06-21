PML-N decides to contact Supreme Court for bail of Nawaz Sharif: Javed Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi Friday said that the party leadership had decided to contact Supreme Court for bail of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said the party would inform the court about the critical health situation of Quaid PML-N Nawaz Sharif.

Javed Abbasi said that the health of Nawaz Sharif was very critical and the doctors had suggested treatment on urgent basis.

He said that PML-N had approached Islamabad High Court and gave it all details about the health of Nawaz Sharif but the court rejected the bail.

Javed Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif never bowed in the past despite all the pressure exerted on them.