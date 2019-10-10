PML-N decision regarding participation in Azadi March delayed once again

PML-N decision regarding participation in the Azadi March has been delayed once again as Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday was postponed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) PML-N decision regarding participation in the Azadi March has been delayed once again as Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday was postponed.Doctors have recommended rest for Shehbaz Sharif due to back pain.

Shehbaz was to meet with Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail regarding Azadi March and also present him recommendations of PML-N workers.Nawaz was to decide about participation or otherwise in the Azadi March of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman.