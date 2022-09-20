UrduPoint.com

PML-N Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has always taken public welfare decisions under the leadership of supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Talking to a PML-N delegation led by Mian Ghulam Hussain during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the successful establishment of motorway, Orange Line, electricity projects and educational institutions are a testimony to the projects for the common man.

He said Pakistan is currently passing through difficult time as the country is hit by the worst floods in history. He said thousands of affected families are waiting for help.

He said, "It is our religious and moral duty to serve countrymen in distress and provide them succour in this time of trouble."

