PML-N delegation meets Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Syed Tauseef Shah-led delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political scenario besides other matters during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government is striving to provide relief to the people from inflation and other problems on priority basis, adding that the country is currently faced by serious economic challenges and the government is trying hard to deal with these challenges.

The Governor Punjab said PML N took practical steps to control inflation in its previous tenures, adding economic condition of the country has started to improve due to the wise policies of the government.

Balighur Rehman said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, development and improvement of the country is the top priority of the government.

He said party workers are an asset of a country and PML-N leadership has always valued the contribution and sacrifices of its party workers for the party.

On this occasion, the Governor Punjab also listened to the problems of the party workers and assured to convey their views on inflation to the top leadership.

The PML-N Lahore delegation included Haji Imdad Hussain, Amjad Nazir Butt, Shafqat Hussain Pandah, Shahaz Haider, Tariq Butt, Chaudhry Sher Gujjar, Waqar Siddiqui, Tanveer Nisar Gujjar, Abdul Majeed Chan, Nasir Chauhan, Advocate Chaudhry Riaz Akhtar and Malik Ahmed Hassan.