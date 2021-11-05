UrduPoint.com

PML-N Demands Debate On Inflation In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Khawaja Asif demanded to hold a debate in the Parliament on the inflation in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on point of order he said, "the opposition demands to hold a debate on the inflation in the country and we, being representatives of the people, are bound to protect the rights of the common people".

He asked the government to withdraw last night's hike in prices of petroleum products. He was of the view that a hike in petroleum products will increase the miseries of the common people.

Khawaja Asif also asked the government to inform the House about the agreement under discussion in the country.

He said the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan will not end the difficulties of the people.

Earlier, Minister for Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem tabled a motion under rule 288 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 that the requirement of rule 290 of the said rules be dispensed with in order to allow the use of Chamber of the National Assembly on November 8, 2021 for a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The motion was passed by the House.

A PML-N lawmaker Rana Tanveer Hussain pointed out the quorum which initially led to suspension of the proceedings and later adjournment of the House to meet again on November 8, 2021 (Monday) at 6:00 p.m. Amid quorum issue, the House could not take up legislative business, two calling attention notices, motion of thanks and a report of standing committee.

More Stories From Pakistan

