PML- N Demands Early Decision In PTI Foreign Funding Case: Ikhtair Wali

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PML- N demands early decision in PTI foreign funding case: Ikhtair Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Spokesperson and member provincial assembly, Ikhtair Wali on Tuesday submitted a privileged motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly demanding early decision of PTI foreign funding case which has been reserved by the Election Commission after completion of hearing.

He said that the foreign funding case has been pending for the last years and Tehreek-e-Insaaf used every delay tactic to prolong the case.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan knew very well that decision in the case would be against him so he was targeting the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission.

He said that Imran Khan's theft was caught and now he using pressure tactics to delay the decision.

He demanded of the Election Commission to decide the verdict which has been reserved since one month.

