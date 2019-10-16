UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Demands Elections, Announces To Run Countrywide Movement

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:06 PM

PML-N demands elections, announces to run countrywide movement

Ahsan Iqbal says the govt has failed to deliver as all sectors including economic are at the verge of collapse.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded immediate elections in the country, saying that countrywide movement would be launched with all opposition parties for elections.

Ahsan Iqbal said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) failed to deliver and the situation of health and education was very poor at this moment. He said economy and all other sectors had not been managed by the government.

There is inflation and lawlessness everywhere in the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal, the central leader of the PML-N.

He gave these remarks at the moment when differences between PTI and the JUI-F are at the climax.

JUI-F chief said they would not hold talks with anyone from the government till the resignation of the ruling PTI. He said the government should tender resignation first and then should come to talk to them.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi March and said that the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition parties. The PM also constituted a committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Chairing meeting of core-committee meeting, PM Khan took notice of the JUI-F’s plan of staging Azadi March in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the country was going through the challenges and they had been taking up the matter of occupied Kashmir before the international forums. He said the country had also been facing many challenges like economy and issue of Occupied Kashmir but he said the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition.

The sources said that a committee headed by Pervaiz Khatak would hold talks with JUI-F to stop their Azadi March.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Poor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

5 seconds ago

HRCP condemns campus surveillance

4 minutes ago

Cotton output to remain dismal due to lack of init ..

8 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab register fir ..

14 minutes ago

Huawei Announces Q3 2019 Business Results

16 minutes ago

Official Launch Date of Camon 12 Air Is Finally He ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.