PML-N demands elections, announces to run countrywide movement

(@fidahassanain)

Ahsan Iqbal says the govt has failed to deliver as all sectors including economic are at the verge of collapse.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded immediate elections in the country, saying that countrywide movement would be launched with all opposition parties for elections.

Ahsan Iqbal said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) failed to deliver and the situation of health and education was very poor at this moment. He said economy and all other sectors had not been managed by the government.

There is inflation and lawlessness everywhere in the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal, the central leader of the PML-N.

He gave these remarks at the moment when differences between PTI and the JUI-F are at the climax.

JUI-F chief said they would not hold talks with anyone from the government till the resignation of the ruling PTI. He said the government should tender resignation first and then should come to talk to them.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi March and said that the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition parties. The PM also constituted a committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Chairing meeting of core-committee meeting, PM Khan took notice of the JUI-F’s plan of staging Azadi March in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the country was going through the challenges and they had been taking up the matter of occupied Kashmir before the international forums. He said the country had also been facing many challenges like economy and issue of Occupied Kashmir but he said the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition.

The sources said that a committee headed by Pervaiz Khatak would hold talks with JUI-F to stop their Azadi March.