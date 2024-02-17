PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha

(@Abdulla99267510)

Marriryum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, says the cell phone data, personal contacts of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha during the last eight days as well as before elections must be investigated.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) issued a fervent response to allegations of electoral malpractice in the Rawalpindi division, urging a thorough investigation into Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha's conduct.

The PML-N spokesperson emphasized the necessity of probing Chatha's actions and holding him accountable for the nation's integrity.

“It is importance that Chatha's recent interactions must be probed,” said Marriyum, urging the relevant authorities to place commissioner’s name on the Exit Control List.

She demanded that the cell phone data and communication logs of Commissioner Chatha must be investigated.

“With whom he had bene in contact with? His cell phone data, calls and personal interaction and contacts all must be investigated,” she demanded.

She made these demands while addressing a press conference at the party's secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, on Saturday.

Condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership as disruptive elements, Aurangzeb questioned the legitimacy of the allegations put forth by the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner against prominent figures without substantial evidence.

She urged an end to such theatrics, citing previous instances of unrest instigated by similar factions during the Chinese president's visit and other national events.

Aurangzeb challenged the PTI leadership to substantiate their claims promptly, expressing frustration over the delay in presenting evidence and urging responsible conduct in the face of critical national issues. She implored all stakeholders, including the media, to exercise prudence and refrain from spreading false narratives that undermine the nation's stability.

The PML-N spokesperson reiterated the importance of due process and urged those with grievances regarding electoral integrity to seek redress through appropriate legal channels, emphasizing the need for responsible behavior during a critical juncture in the nation's affairs.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation amidst ongoing government formations, Aurangzeb criticized what she perceived as a deliberate attempt to manipulate public perception through unsubstantiated claims. She called upon Commissioner Chatha to either provide conclusive evidence or desist from making baseless accusations.