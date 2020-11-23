UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Demands Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's Release On Parole

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:12 PM

PML-N demands Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's release on parole

Party Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb says there is no grief bigger than the death of one’s mother, therefore, Shehbaz Sharif and Hazma Shehbaz should have been released till now over sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole for participation in funeral of their mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said that there was no grief of bigger than the death of one’s mother.

“We demand that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz should be released on parole,” said the spokesperson.

She stated that they should have been released so far.

On Sunday, Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz sharif passed away in London.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar shared the tragic news on twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s respected mother has passed away.

Earlier, a picture went viral on social media, showing Nawaz Sharif and his sons busy outside their home in London in making arrangements for shifting body of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Begum Shamim was staying in London with her son Nawaz Sharif and had been ill for quite some time, said sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of PML-N supremo’s mother.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and prayed for the departed soul.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over her demise and prayed for the departed soul.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif would not come back to Pakistan to take part in burial of her mother.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Senate Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter General Qamar Javed Bajwa Maryam Aurangzeb London Sunday Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Fifteen Taliban Killed in Afghan Gov't Airstrike i ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix Note 8 with 64MP camera is up For Grab, Pr ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Registers New Record of 25,173 COVID-19 Cas ..

6 minutes ago

Chocolate hero of Pakistani cinema Waheed Murad re ..

6 minutes ago

Scattered rain, snowfall predicted fin KP

6 minutes ago

Around 2,756 more people tested positive, 34 death ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.