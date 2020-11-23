(@fidahassanain)

Party Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb says there is no grief bigger than the death of one’s mother, therefore, Shehbaz Sharif and Hazma Shehbaz should have been released till now over sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole for participation in funeral of their mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said that there was no grief of bigger than the death of one’s mother.

“We demand that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz should be released on parole,” said the spokesperson.

She stated that they should have been released so far.

On Sunday, Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz sharif passed away in London.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar shared the tragic news on twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s respected mother has passed away.

Earlier, a picture went viral on social media, showing Nawaz Sharif and his sons busy outside their home in London in making arrangements for shifting body of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Begum Shamim was staying in London with her son Nawaz Sharif and had been ill for quite some time, said sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of PML-N supremo’s mother.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and prayed for the departed soul.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over her demise and prayed for the departed soul.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif would not come back to Pakistan to take part in burial of her mother.