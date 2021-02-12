PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar arrested

(@fidahassanain)

DASKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Police arrested PML-N Deputy Secretary General Atta Ullah Tarar, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that police arrested him but no reason was shared so far with the media. A video clip of the arrest of Ata Tarar went viral on social media. He was put into a police van among other party workers.

They say that Ata Tarar was arrested during election campaign of his party’s candidate Syeda Nosheen Zahray Shah in Daska for by elections of NA-75.

Earlier today, Usman Dar, the leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), relinquished his charge as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, the sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that Usman Dar could join again.

Earlier today, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar after taking notice of violation of the code of conduct of ahead of by-election in NA-75 Sialkot.

In its notice, the ECP said that Dar that his picture with PTI candidate in Daska was a violation of Election Act, 2017. The commission directed the SAPM to appear at its Daska office. Usman Dar in response to its notice argued that the elected representatives from the opposition parties such as Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir and Mian Javed Latif also participated in the electioneering.

The ECP also issued notice to four PML-N leaders including Khurram Dastgir, Azma Bukhari, Subhani and Mian Afzal.

According to the reports, Usman Dar was running campaign in NA 75 by-poll elections.