PML-N Dera Distributes Ration Among 500 Flood-affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:41 PM

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dera have arranged and distributed the ration among 500 flood-affected families

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dera have arranged and distributed the ration among 500 flood-affected families.

The local leadership of PML-N led by party's district president Rehan Malik Advocate distributed the ration among the flood victims whose houses were collapsed due to devastating floods.

On this occasion, PML-N Provincial Vice President Raja Akhtar Ali, District General Secretary Chaudhry Riaz Advocate, Rizwan Khan Gandapur Advocate, Hashmatur Rahman Advocate, Zahid Rajput and Raja Fahad were also present Speaking on this occasion, Rehan Malik said the whole nation including philanthropists came forward to generously contribute in helping the flood victims in this difficult time.

He said "we are standing with the flood victims during their testing time."The recent flood has brought a disaster on the people of Dera which caused 53328 houses damaged, 78761 acres agricultural land affected, 28 persons dead, 67 injured and 9651 livestock perished across the district.

