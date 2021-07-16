PML-N did nothing for AJK people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, could not show any performance and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir areas.

The PML-N did nothing for the people of AJK during the period of last five years, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on AJK election campaign and attitude of PML-N, he said Maryam Nawaz should avoid using uncivilized language against the leader of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the plight of Kashmiri people at world important forums. The people, he said would vote for candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in the upcoming elections of AJK due to delivery and performance.

Replying to a question about derogatory language used by PTI leader during election drive of AJK, he said it is responsibility of politicians to adopt civilized remarks for any parliamentary leader.