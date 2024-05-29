PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), currently in power, convened a meeting to discuss the forthcoming fiscal year's budget, committing to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the public.

The meeting, held at Jati Umra on Wednesday, was chaired by PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Key attendees included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Khan Laghari, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Tanvir Hussain, among others.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senator Pervaiz Rashid also participated in the three-hour-long session, along with various departmental secretaries.

The sources reported that the party leadership resolved to explore all avenues to offer relief to the public in the upcoming budget.

This decision follows the recent election of Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N president.

Despite the commitment, delivering substantial relief remains challenging due to the weakened local Currency and other economic constraints compared to the previous PML-N administration.

Federal ministers and secretaries contributed their insights and proposals during the meeting. Party leaders representing different sectors also presented their recommendations on how best to support the public in the upcoming budget.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz outlined potential relief measures that her government could implement. Additionally, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif provided directives based on his extensive political and administrative experience.