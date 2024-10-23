PML-N Dismisses Political Protests Over Chief Justice Appointment
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:44 PM
PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Wednesday, dismissed attempts by a politically motivated group of lawyers to politicize the appointment of the Chief Justice, calling such protests misleading and baseless
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Wednesday, dismissed attempts by a politically motivated group of lawyers to politicize the appointment of the Chief Justice, calling such protests misleading and baseless.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that the current situation was vastly different from past movements led lawyer alongside political parties and civil society against dictators.
He said, "This time, parliament exercised its right through the 26th amendment to appoint Chief Justice, in full accordance with the law and with the consensus of all political parties."
Siddiqui further noted that the decision to appoint Justice Afridi was made in good faith and for the greater good of the nation.
"This move has been highly valued and praised by legal experts across the country," he said, adding that bar associations nationwide have welcomed and supported the process.
He criticized PTI for using this constitutional matter for political point-scoring."Despite attending multiple parliamentary committee meetings, PTI failed to offer any meaningful proposals and instead resorted to political maneuvering," Siddiqui said.
The senator also lauded the outgoing Chief Justice for setting positive precedents and working to elevate the standards of justice in Pakistan. His contributions will be remembered positively in the country’s legal history, he added.
Recent Stories
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye2 seconds ago
-
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari33 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales45 minutes ago
-
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana49 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: ..56 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy56 minutes ago
-
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye56 minutes ago
-
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session56 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme43 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to wrench back their homes from Indian unlawful occupation: AJK SCBA President43 minutes ago
-
Minor boy stabbed to death, mother, sister injured37 minutes ago