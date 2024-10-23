PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Wednesday, dismissed attempts by a politically motivated group of lawyers to politicize the appointment of the Chief Justice, calling such protests misleading and baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Wednesday, dismissed attempts by a politically motivated group of lawyers to politicize the appointment of the Chief Justice, calling such protests misleading and baseless.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the current situation was vastly different from past movements led lawyer alongside political parties and civil society against dictators.

He said, "This time, parliament exercised its right through the 26th amendment to appoint Chief Justice, in full accordance with the law and with the consensus of all political parties."

Siddiqui further noted that the decision to appoint Justice Afridi was made in good faith and for the greater good of the nation.

"This move has been highly valued and praised by legal experts across the country," he said, adding that bar associations nationwide have welcomed and supported the process.

He criticized PTI for using this constitutional matter for political point-scoring."Despite attending multiple parliamentary committee meetings, PTI failed to offer any meaningful proposals and instead resorted to political maneuvering," Siddiqui said.

The senator also lauded the outgoing Chief Justice for setting positive precedents and working to elevate the standards of justice in Pakistan. His contributions will be remembered positively in the country’s legal history, he added.