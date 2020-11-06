UrduPoint.com
PML-N Distancing From Nawaz Sharif For Using Misleading Statements Against Institutional Heads: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:23 PM

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misleading statements against institutional heads: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had started distancing from Nawaz Sharif, for using misleading statements against national institutional heads.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari representing as Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party had also rejected the narrative given by Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during speeches of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she stated while talking to a private television channel.

Patriotic and pro-democratic leaders of PML-N, had expressed displeasure over the statement of Nawaz Sharif, given to malign the institutional heads sometime back, she added. "We will ask the evidence from Ex PM over the allegations leveled against country's important institutional heads, " she said.

The PML-N leaders were facing immense confusion after the misguided statement of Nawaz Sharif, the SACM stated. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue its role for welfare of masses of Pakistan.

