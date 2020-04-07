UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Distribute Protective Kits Among Media Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:31 PM

PML-N distribute protective kits among media workers

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation Tuesday visited the Lahore Press Club to distribute protective kits and face-masks among the media workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation Tuesday visited the Lahore Press Club to distribute protective kits and face-masks among the media workers.

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari said on the occasion that the media persons were on front-line in war against coronavirus.

She said that the PML-N was contributing its share among all segments of society from its resources at this hour of trial.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said the party was creating awareness on precautions, prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) about Covid-19. Protective kits have been sent to other provinces and public schools in the Punjab province as well, he said and added that 1,500 kits were sent to Balochistan and 1,000 to Gilgit-Baltistan so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Balochistan World Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Media All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

2 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

21 minutes ago

'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

38 minutes ago

Austria's Coronavirus Cases Climb by 332 with 23 D ..

30 seconds ago

Area of Fire in Chernobyl Zone Forestry Increases ..

32 seconds ago

COVID-19 Toll in Indonesia Tops 2,700, Death Toll ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.