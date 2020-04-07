PML-N distribute protective kits among media workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation Tuesday visited the Lahore Press Club to distribute protective kits and face-masks among the media workers.

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari said on the occasion that the media persons were on front-line in war against coronavirus.

She said that the PML-N was contributing its share among all segments of society from its resources at this hour of trial.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said the party was creating awareness on precautions, prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) about Covid-19. Protective kits have been sent to other provinces and public schools in the Punjab province as well, he said and added that 1,500 kits were sent to Balochistan and 1,000 to Gilgit-Baltistan so far.