PML-N distributes coronavirus protection kits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday distributed safety equipment among doctors, nurses and paramedics at the general hospital.

PML-N Lahore General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Col (R) Mubashar Javed and others visited the hospital to distribute the protection kits.

Talking on the occasion, they paid tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their services in war against coronavirus.

They said the PML-N being opposition party was playing its due role against COVID-19.

They urged the government to increase testing capacityfor diagnosis of coronavirus.