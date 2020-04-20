UrduPoint.com
PML-N Distributes Protection Kits In Jinnah Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) among doctors, nurses and paramedics at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) among doctors, nurses and paramedics at Jinnah Hospital.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir along with others distributed the protection kits among health professionals.

Talking on the occasion, they paid tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedicalstaff for their services in war against coronavirus. They said the PML-N being oppositionparty was playing it's due role against COVID-19.

