PML-N Distributes Protective Kits Among People

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:29 PM

PML-N distributes protective kits among people

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday distributed coronavirus protective kits among the general public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday distributed coronavirus protective kits among the general public.

Addressing a ceremony, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the party was standing with the people and it would not leave them alone in this hour of trial.

He said that one lakh protective kits comprising mask, hand-sanitizer and soap, were being prepared for distribution among people. He urged people to adopt all precautions, advised by the health authorities.

