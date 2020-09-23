UrduPoint.com
PML-N Divided Into Two Groups: Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

PML-N divided into two groups: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian on Wednesday said that PML-N divided into two groups Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif as a visible big rift inside the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz appeared on the surface.

"Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif both were leading their separate groups inside the party," he said.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz should be announced her separate group now, adding Sharif family and PML-N politics was totally based on hypocrisy.

The minister said the PML-N was habitual for doing hypocritical politics as its leader were talking different in rooms during meetings but when they come outside they were speaking lies.

He said that the people had badly disappointed the "way of politics" of opposition parties because they were well-aware and knew well that the politics of opposition parties was just protecting personal interests.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the center point of the country politics and beacon of hope to the people because they knew that he (PM) was only political figure who had all capabilities to address their problems amicably.

Replying to a question, he said opposition's anti government movement would be flopped and dead itself before starting.

