PML-N Does Not Believe In Political Victimization: Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and Culture Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N did not believed in political victimization of opponents and law would take its own course in Fawad Chaudhry case.

Talking to media persons in London, Amir Muqam said despite of political victimization of PMLN leaders during the Imran Khan government, his party showed great political tolerance and kept distance from all kinds of political victimization. "We want to take all political parties along to take the country out of an existing difficult economic situation", he added.

To a question, he said the poor performance of PTI, which ruled KP for nearly nine and six months, could be judged from the fact that the Bus Rapid Project (BRT) in Peshawar was constructed on very high cost while PTI's flagship billion trees project was taken over by the NAB that exposed Imran Khan's claims of good governance.

He claimed that the official helicopter of the KP government during the PTI tenure was used like a rickshaw by Imran Niazi for personal political gains and used by the KP police for personal security.

To a question, he said the process of caretaker setup in KP has been completed after the administration of oath to the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan and his 14 members' cabinet.

He said Imran Khan's Wazir Abad firing drama has been exposed before the masses. He said that leveling baseless allegations against state institutions and dragging it into politics by PTI have tarnished the country's image.

To another question, he said that the menace of terrorism would be defeated with unity and national cohesion. He said PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would soon come to Pakistan while the Party's Senior Vice President and chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already started her journey to her home country.

