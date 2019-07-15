UrduPoint.com
PML-N Doing Politics On Non-issues For Political Point Scoring: Faisal Vawda

Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

PML-N doing politics on non-issues for political point scoring: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was doing politics on non-issues for political point scoring and questioned that why it was not presenting the leaked audio and video in the court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was doing politics on non-issues for political point scoring and questioned that why it was not presenting the leaked audio and video in the court.

During 35 years, the PML-N had done immense corruption and it could be considered a champion of corruption and money laundering, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister asked the leadership of PML-N why it was not pleading a case against Daily Mail if they thought that its news story was fabricated.

The PML-N only wanted to stop accountability process and it would remain continue till complete eradication of corruption from the society, he added.

He said the previous PML-N government had taken huge loans which ruined the national economy. Whenever PML-N came into power, it did corruption, money laundering and destroyed the country's institutions, he added.

Faisal Vawda said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving on the path of development, prosperity and economic stability.

