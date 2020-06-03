UrduPoint.com
PML-N Dual Face Was Exposed: Fayazul Hassan Chohan

PML-N dual face was exposed: Fayazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has said on Wednesday that PML-N's hypocritical attitude for point scoring over national issues has been exposed as Shehbaz Sharif left his so called self-quarantine after receiving bail

Talking to a private news channel he stated Shehbaz Sharif had gone to self quarantine to stay safe from COVID-19 as he remained patient of chronic cancer and took medicines of immunity boosters, he was prone to novel contagion.

"But soon after receiving bail from Lahore High Court senior leader of PML-N was seen surrounded by party activists," he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected courts verdicts gracefully, court has not acquitted Shehbaz Sharif but he was given bail before arrest till June 17, he stated.

"I wonder the senior opposition leader was in government for last many years and knows terms of law better than upcoming politicians but he behaves like a naive politician now," he replied to a question.

When the entire nation was combating with corona virus, the opposition leader in the National Assembly was busy in playing tricks, he added.

