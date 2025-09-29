PML-N earns its worth through public service: CM Maryam

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always earned its worth through a legacy of public service rather than mere rhetoric

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always earned its worth through a legacy of public service rather than mere rhetoric.

Addressing a public gathering while inaugurating electro bus service in Faisalabad on Monday, she said that the party’s strength and credibility stem from the development projects, welfare initiatives and service-oriented policies which it has consistently delivered for the people.

She said that the true recognition of any political force lies in how it serves the nation and addresses public needs and the PML-N has established its standing by translating commitments into action on the ground.

She vowed to give Punjab its due rights and said that she needs no one’s permission to deliver Punjab’s rights and services to its people.

She announced a string of major development projects for Faisalabad including the imminent start of an ART metro bus service, establishment of an IT City, a Rs.40 billion water & sanitation system and donation of an ablation machine for cancer treatment at Allied Hospital.

She framed the transport launch as the first visible step in a wider plan to modernize public services across Faisalabad and its neighboring districts.

She said that ART metro bus services would commence soon and modern air-conditioned electro bus routes would expand to Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

The new fare structure would make comfortable travel affordable with a flat fare of Rs.20 for ordinary passengers and free travel for the aged persons, women, students and people with special needs, she added.

She highlighted the Rs.40 billion water & sanitation initiative as a priority project and said that it would be inaugurated very soon. She also announced to provide an ablation machine at Allied Hospital to enhance cancer care in the city.

These investments are essential to improve public health and urban livability in addition to reducing the burdens which the citizens now are face from outdated services and expensive alternatives, she added.

Recounting the provincial government’s emergency response to recent floods, the Chief Minister detailed large-scale rescue and relief operations and said that 2.5 million people were rescued while 2.2 million livestock was moved to safe locations.

She framed these efforts as proof of Punjab’s capacity to protect its people and livelihoods during the “worst floods in history”.

On resource management and inter-provincial matters, CM Maryam Nawaz rejected outside interference in provincial affairs and took a firm stance that Punjab would use its share of water and financial resources to irrigate its lands and develop the province.

She also addressed economic relief measures and said that Punjab had taken steps to ease the burden of high electricity prices for citizens.

Turning to political themes, Maryam Nawaz reflected on her party’s history of adversity and resilience. She sharply criticized the opponents who resort to verbal abuse and public disorder and said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had endured hardships and subsequently strengthened its resolve to serve.

She also highlighted various ongoing and planned projects across the province and said that new roads are being constructed from Attock to Rahim Yar Khan in addition to metro and orange line expansions, a cardiology institute in Sargodha, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore and 90,000 homes under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme.

She said that provincial development initiatives are intended to be inclusive for bringing large projects to smaller cities as well as to major urban centers.

She asked Faisalabad residents to entrust development-minded representatives with their votes to accelerate transformation process and said that they would witness tangible results of development projects very soon

She also thanked local students, elders and citizens for the warm reception.