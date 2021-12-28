PML-N elevated Rana Shamim to the position of CJ GB: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said, the story of alleviation of Rana Shamim to the post of Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is known to the world.

In a statement, he said Rana Shamim prepared his affidavit while sitting in the office of Nawaz Sharif in London.

It was an old modus operandi of PML-N that they always promoted incompetent and fraudulent people like Rana Shamim and later used them for their own benefits.

He said Rana Shamim was a part of PML-N lawyer wing. Earlier, all out efforts were made by PML-N to appoint him a judge of Sindh High Court but failed and later was appointed as CJ of GB, he said.

He said as per report of former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Rana Shamim was not eligible for the post of high court judge on a ground that he tampered his date of birth record in the Bar Council document.

As per the actual record, Rana Shamim was born in 1946 but later was changed to 1950 after tampering in the documents, he said.

Gill said that PML-N started changing social fabric of all institutions in 1980s for their personal benefits.

The government was anxiously awaiting the rejection of Nawaz Sharif's request so that he could return and serve his sentence, he said.