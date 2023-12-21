PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said on Thursday that his party, after taking the reins of the government, would shift people towards clean and cheap energy through solarisation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said on Thursday that his party, after taking the reins of the government, would shift people towards clean and cheap energy through solarisation.

Under the plan, cheap solar products would be introduced with easy instalments for the lower middle class to reduce their dependency on high-cost electricity, he told ptv news.

The senator said this move would cut the country's circular debt payments and help generate low-cost and environmentally friendly electricity.

Similarly, he said PML-N was the only party with a strong economic team that pushed the country back towards the development path.