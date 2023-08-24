Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Provincial Leaders Chaudhry Babar and Javed Ahmed Khan said that the PML-N under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to put the country on the path of development

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the PML-N believed in serving of people in the country saying that the upcoming era belongs to the Muslim League-N after winning of general election on the basis of performance.

This party can take the country and the nation out of the crisis and lead it on the path of development, and save the people from the difficulties, he said adding that after coming to power, PML-N would solve the main issues of people and could take possible steps for elimination of terrorists from the areas of the country in order to ensure protection of public lives.

He said that a tweet of the President of Pakistan has created a crisis in the country and there should be a transparent investigation into the matter.

He said that the problem here was not with a party but with the office of the President of Pakistan and the orders issued from there.

