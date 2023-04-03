ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had endorsed the decision taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement regarding "no trust" on three-member bench hearing a case of the polls' delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"How Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, who has recused himself from hearing the sou moto case regarding the polls delay, can be made part of the bench which is hearing the contempt case," the minister said while talking to the media after the meeting of the PML-N's Parliamentary Party.

"These are the certain questions which needed clarification and on basis of them we have expressed no trust on three members bench (of the Supreme Court)," Marriyum added.

She said election should be held simultaneously and in free, fair and transparent manner.