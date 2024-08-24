Open Menu

PML-N Ensured Stability Through Economic Policies: Afnan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

PML-N ensured stability through economic policies: Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led government was primed to take the country towards economic stability through economic policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N led the country on the path of development in the previous government led by Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) wants to ruin economic stability and development by spreading anarchy and chaos in the guise of rallies and sit-ins, he added. 

He said that NOC was canceled because the PTI leadership threatened to storm Adiala Jail and repeat the tragedy of May 9 in the country.

Given the current economic and security conditions, attempts to destabilize the country are unacceptable, he added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Threatened Noc May Government

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

3 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

3 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

4 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

3 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

3 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

3 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

3 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

3 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan