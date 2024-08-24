PML-N ensured stability through economic policies: Afnan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led government was primed to take the country towards economic stability through economic policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N led the country on the path of development in the previous government led by Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) wants to ruin economic stability and development by spreading anarchy and chaos in the guise of rallies and sit-ins, he added.

He said that NOC was canceled because the PTI leadership threatened to storm Adiala Jail and repeat the tragedy of May 9 in the country.

Given the current economic and security conditions, attempts to destabilize the country are unacceptable, he added.