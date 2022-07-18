UrduPoint.com

PML-N Established Bright Democratic Tradition By Ensuring Free, Fair Election: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

PML-N established bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner.

"We accept opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution," she said in a series of tweets.

The minister said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N was a "representative party" of the most of people of Punjab.

She said the PML-N would continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

16 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

24 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.