PML-N established bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner.

"We accept opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution," she said in a series of tweets.

The minister said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N was a "representative party" of the most of people of Punjab.

She said the PML-N would continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.