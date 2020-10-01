UrduPoint.com
PML-N Expels Five Leaders From Party Membership For Meeting Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:07 PM

Ashraf Ansari,  Jalil Sharqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Molvi Ghias are among those whose membership has been revoked by the party leadership for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Sunday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to expel five members of the party for meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal announced the verdict. He said they decided to end their membership just because of violating party’s code of conduct.

The membership of five leaders including Ashraf Ansari, Jalil Sharqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Molvi Ghias were removed from the party.

On Sept 27, the said leaders of the PML-N called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

In response to the party’s decision, Nishat Daha said that they could not sell their faith for the party and would speak truth.

Yesterday, PML-N issued a circular and strictly prohibited its leaders from holding meetings with senior officials of the establishment and the leaders of political opponents. The circular went viral on social media.

The new order came after the party’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif issued directions for strict code of conduct regarding meetings of the leaders with military establishment.

