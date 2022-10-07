UrduPoint.com

PML-N Expresses Resolve To Continue Efforts Till Complete Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit People

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:03 PM

PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till complete rehabilitation of flood-hit people

The PML-N senior leadership has condemned the plan of assault on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and decided that the miscreants would be dealt with iron hands according to law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2022) The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has expressed the resolve to continue efforts with passion till the complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting of the party presided over by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The meeting appreciated the efforts and fervour of the government and institutions especially armed forces for assistance and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Senior leadership of PML-N also condemned the plan of assault on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and decided that the miscreants would be dealt with iron hands according to law.

The participants said these elements are trying to create political instability and chaos in the country by shedding blood.

They noted that these elements earlier conspired to cause default of Pakistan, destroy the economy, create disunity in the national institutions, attack institutions and run a foul campaign against the martyrs.

These elements also conspired against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, against friends of Pakistan and against security of Pakistan in the name of cypher and now these conspirators are colluding against economy of Pakistan and the flood affectees in the name of long march.

The meeting lauded efforts of the prime minister and his team for improving value of the rupee against the Dollar and stock exchange and for saving the country from default.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Stock Exchange Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Dollar Long March Muslim From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

12 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

12 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.