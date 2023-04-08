PML-N faced false cases

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders including ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Nihal Hashmi, and many others had to face false cases.

The PML(N) had always respected the decisions of courts, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to face imprisonment and the death sentence after the court orders, he said. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave the prime minister's office due to verdicts of the court, he stated.

All the PML-N leaders had honored the judiciary and their decisions, he added. The minister said that the incumbent government wants to hold elections in a transparent manner and for this, the period of October is suitable for achieving positive results.

He said that most of the work for compiling data of the population had been completed and organizing elections with fresh data would help resolve many issues.